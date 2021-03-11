Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 921.11 ($12.03).

BVIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 843 ($11.01) on Thursday. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 795.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 805. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total transaction of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 52 shares of company stock worth $41,719.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

