Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein Sells 530 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.86, for a total transaction of $233,125.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eddy W. Hartenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total transaction of $247,388.10.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total transaction of $250,764.20.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.72, for a total transaction of $238,351.60.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $230,989.90.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80.

Broadcom stock traded up $16.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $453.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,549,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.82 and a 200-day moving average of $407.68. The firm has a market cap of $185.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

