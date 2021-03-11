Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $570.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.26% from the company’s current price.

AVGO has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $437.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.27, for a total transaction of $33,692,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,637,375.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,012,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 1,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 137,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,406,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

