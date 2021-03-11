Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.74.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $437.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.68. The company has a market capitalization of $178.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

