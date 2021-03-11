Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $450.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $437.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $178.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.68. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
