Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $450.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $437.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $178.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.68. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,832 shares in the company, valued at $92,556,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

