Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $460.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $437.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.82 and a 200-day moving average of $407.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.
In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.
