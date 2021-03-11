Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $460.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.74.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $437.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $467.82 and a 200-day moving average of $407.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,673 shares of company stock worth $43,343,061. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

