Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $490.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $480.00 to $490.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.74.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock opened at $437.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $467.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $220,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,673 shares of company stock valued at $43,343,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 22.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 41.8% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.