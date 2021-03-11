Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $2,358,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,539 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $6,113,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 98,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

BNL opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.42.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

