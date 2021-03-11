Brokerages Anticipate Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of ARAY opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Accuray has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $487.71 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 267.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accuray by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.