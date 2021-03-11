Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.19. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on AXL shares. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

NYSE AXL opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

