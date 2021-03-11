Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) will report ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANIX. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 226,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.20. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.58.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anixa Biosciences (ANIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.