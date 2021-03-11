Brokerages Anticipate Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Brokerages predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the highest is ($0.35). Applied Genetic Technologies reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Genetic Technologies.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $219.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.33.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.