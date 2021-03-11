Brokerages Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.86. AT&T reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.79. 265,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,290,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 39,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 235,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 52,466 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.