Brokerages Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report sales of $937.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $893.74 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Bloomin’ Brands reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

BLMN stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after purchasing an additional 560,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after purchasing an additional 126,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.