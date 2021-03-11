Brokerages Anticipate Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 155%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. Cincinnati Bell has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The stock has a market cap of $778.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,414,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,223,000 after buying an additional 27,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 844.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,812,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,588 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 1,871,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 807,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 1,260,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after purchasing an additional 149,503 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

