Brokerages Anticipate Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is $0.09. Daré Bioscience reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Daré Bioscience.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DARE shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daré Bioscience from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daré Bioscience stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Daré Bioscience worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $82.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience Company Profile

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application that completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daré Bioscience (DARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.