Brokerages Anticipate EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EXFO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. EXFO posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXFO will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EXFO.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

EXFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

EXFO stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.25. 10,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,940. The company has a market capitalization of $243.64 million, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EXFO by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

