Brokerages Anticipate Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of GOOD stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $704.32 million, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 35,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

