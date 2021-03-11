Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Brokerages expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to report $5.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.68 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $23.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.05 billion to $23.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.03 billion to $24.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,690,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,944,000 after buying an additional 231,623 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after buying an additional 734,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $295,934,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $60.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

