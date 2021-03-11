Brokerages Anticipate Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Announce $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.15. Methanex reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 980%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. TD Securities raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. Methanex has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,929 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,231,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

