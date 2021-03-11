Brokerages Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Post $2.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84. Moderna posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 740%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.56.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,543,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,652,908.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,966,015 shares of company stock valued at $612,546,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $467,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Moderna by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA opened at $129.75 on Thursday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

