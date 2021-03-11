Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.17 Million

Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $95.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the highest is $95.40 million. Qualys reported sales of $86.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $400.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $402.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $447.19 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $454.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $250,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $300,210.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,294 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,730. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $43,546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Qualys by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $97.43 on Thursday. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.79.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.