Brokerages Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.