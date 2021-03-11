Brokerages Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $154.93.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

