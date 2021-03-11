Brokerages Expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.02 Million

Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will report $201.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $204.69 million and the lowest is $196.50 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $254.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $998.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.11 million to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on BJRI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

