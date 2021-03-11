Brokerages Expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). CohBar reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CohBar.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 335,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.96.
About CohBar
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
