Brokerages Expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). CohBar reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CohBar.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CohBar by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 319,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CohBar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 166,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CohBar during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CohBar by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 60,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 335,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. CohBar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.96.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

