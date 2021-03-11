Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report $157.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.90 million and the lowest is $156.30 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $147.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $648.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.70 million to $653.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $694.65 million, with estimates ranging from $686.80 million to $703.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

COR opened at $114.08 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $297,231.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,150.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,061,822.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 616,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 61,321 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $100,427,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.