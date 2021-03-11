Brokerages Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will post $19.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.51 million and the highest is $19.90 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year sales of $89.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.66 million to $90.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $115.99 million, with estimates ranging from $115.38 million to $116.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $54.57 on Thursday. Eargo has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

