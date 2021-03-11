Brokerages Expect Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20 billion. Lennar posted sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $25.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.48 billion to $26.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.90 billion to $29.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lennar from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lennar by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Lennar by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. Lennar has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

