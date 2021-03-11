Brokerages Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Lumen Technologies posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

