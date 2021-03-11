Brokerages Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Owens Corning reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

OC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. FMR LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 13.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $74.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

