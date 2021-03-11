Brokerages Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.20). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($0.86). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pluristem Therapeutics.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.23).

A number of analysts recently commented on PSTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $15.50) on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 111.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $5.31 on Thursday. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.