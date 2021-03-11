Brokerages Expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to Post $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.64. QIAGEN posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

