Brokerages Expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.58). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

SGMS opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.62. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $327,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scientific Games by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,375,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,521,000 after purchasing an additional 183,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 939.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,278,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

