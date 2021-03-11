Brokerages Expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 48.18%. The company had revenue of $4.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 178.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 106,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 68,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 18.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 201.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 106,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SeaChange International stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices.

