Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.82 Billion

Brokerages expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report sales of $10.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.09 billion to $11.43 billion. Tyson Foods posted sales of $10.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $41.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.25 billion to $44.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.32 billion to $45.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $74.05 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $74.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

