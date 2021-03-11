Brokerages Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to announce $113.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $115.64 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $112.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $478.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $473.52 million to $481.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $504.81 million, with estimates ranging from $499.08 million to $513.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%.

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $143.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $553,800.00. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

