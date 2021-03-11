Brokers Offer Predictions for Stitch Fix, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Stitch Fix in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

SFIX opened at $48.47 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,483,065.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,571.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,879 shares of company stock worth $17,498,910 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

