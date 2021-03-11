Brokers Set Expectations for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shift Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.
NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,338,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,902,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,895,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Shift Technologies
Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.
