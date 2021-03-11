Brokers Set Expectations for Shift Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shift Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.32). William Blair also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SFT. Benchmark upgraded Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shift Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ SFT opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,338,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,902,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,895,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.