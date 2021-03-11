Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

BKD stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.