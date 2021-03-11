Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2,103.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,203 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 51.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 106,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 36,271 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,913,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,250,000 after buying an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,090,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,378,000 after buying an additional 1,353,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $42.30 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,153.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.63.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.