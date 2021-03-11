Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,092.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,575,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIP. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

BIP stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -193.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.31. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $54.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

