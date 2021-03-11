Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 23

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BRK stock opened at GBX 2,041.20 ($26.67) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,894.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,726.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Brooks Macdonald Group has a one year low of GBX 1,255.45 ($16.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,041.20 ($26.67). The company has a market capitalization of £329.35 million and a P/E ratio of 46.06.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

