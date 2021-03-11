BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Price Up 10.3%

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) shares rose 10.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 106,152 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 40,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

BRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 4.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 32.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

