BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,679,000 after purchasing an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after acquiring an additional 240,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

