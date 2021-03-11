BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 193,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after buying an additional 14,707 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Comcast by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,974 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

