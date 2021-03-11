BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,906 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 778.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,961 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.48 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $202,050.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $5,146,183.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,665,688 shares of company stock worth $95,957,475. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

