BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.70 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in Medtronic by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 59,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 33,927 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Medtronic by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,576,000 after acquiring an additional 63,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $117.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

