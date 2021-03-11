BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of -65.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.