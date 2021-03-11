BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after buying an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,828,000 after buying an additional 353,532 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD opened at $160.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.